Odisha cops arrest 7 for gruesome murder of 6 from a family

A week after six members of a family including four children were found murdered at their home in western Odisha district of Bolangir, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case by arresting 7 persons.

The accused were identified as Babulal Jani, Chhaya Gond, Baldev Gond, Manish Gond, Bhola Jani, Shiva Jani and Bikal Kairi, while two other main accused Gangua Majhi and his son Baldev Majhi were absconding.

On Wednesday last, Bulu Jani (50), his wife Jyoti (48), daughters, Sarita (12) and Shreya (3) and two sons, Bhishma (5) and Sanjeev (2), were found murdered and wrapped in blankets at their house in Sanrapada village in Patnagarh block of Bolangir. Jani used to hawk honey as well as sell stationery items and trinkets in the area since the last 10 years. Neighbours found the bodies after they peeked through the window when they got suspicious after noticing Jani and his family members had not come out of the house. An axe was found at the spot of the incident.

Bolangir SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat, who led the investigation, said Jani and his family were killed by members of three of the neighbouring families over past enmity. “Though the deceased are originally from Bihar, they had been living in Patnagarh for more than 10 years. The family of Gangua Majhi, Babulal Jani and Baldev Gond used to quarrel with Bulu Jani on some pretext or the other every other day. Bulu Jani apparently used to harass and humiliate the three families over several issues. They were looking for an opportunity to take revenge,” said the SP.

Last month, Bulu Jani had a fight with Gangua Majhi over the former trying to break the lock of Majhi’s house in the latter’s absence. The incident angered Majhi as well as two other families and they planned to wipe out the family including the children.

“The accused families did not want to take chances as they thought the children may take revenge when they grow up,” said the SP.

On Nov 10 evening, six of the accused lay in wait outside Jani’s family. At 11 pm, they tried to fire at Jani when he came out to relieve himself. However, the bullet missed its target. The accused, armed with an axe, sword and petrol, broke through the house and hacked six family members to death. All the bodies bore injury marks on the neck or back of their heads.

After the murder, deceased Bulu Jani’s sons had lodged a complaint with police alleging that five persons in the locality were threatening their father. About a year ago, one of the sons of Jani was found murdered in Rourkela.