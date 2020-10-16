Sections
Odisha couple charred to death from stove fire while making tea

The police is further investigating the incident after the fire was doused.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:59 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Police officials say that the woman’s husband was also burnt to death when he tried to rescue his wife. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A middle-aged couple from western Odisha district of Jharsuguda was charred to death on Friday morning, when the 40-year-old wife’s clothes caught fire while she was lighting a coal-fired stove inside their house.

Police officials in Jharsuguda said 40-years-old Geeta Das of Rampur village under Brajrajnagar police station area was lighting up the stove for making tea when her saree accidentally caught fire. Though she pushed the stove away in an attempt to save herself, the fire had engulfed her body by then.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR said Geeta’s husband Giribara (47) went to rescue her and was badly burnt too. The couple died on the spot. Later, the fire spread further, turning several household items to ashes.

