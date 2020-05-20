Odisha crosses 1,000-mark in Covid cases, infection spreads to 25 districts

11 new cases were reported in Kalahandi where two Covid-19 patients had earlier recovered. (PTI)

With 74 new cases, Odisha today breached the mark of 1,000 Covid-19 cases as the infection spread around 25 of the 30 districts.

After reporting its first case on March 5, the state took 70 days to cross the 1,000-mark. The state which registered its first 100 Covid cases in 42 days, has added up close to 900 cases in last 15 days, most of whom are migrant workers from Gujarat, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Of the 74 who tested positive, majority are migrant workers who returned to the state.

While the infection have spread through 25 of the 30 districts, Ganjam has the highest number of cases at 313 followed by Jajpur with 174 cases. In Ganjam, almost all the cases have been reported at quarantine centres populated by migrant workers from Surat while in Jajpur district, the cases have been reported among migrant workers who have returned from West Bengal.

11 new cases were reported in Kalahandi where two Covid-19 patients had earlier recovered.

Meanwhile, the state reported its sixth Covid death with a 70-year-man of Khurda district with history of comorbidity of hypertension, testing positive a day after he died in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

In a separate development, a youth who had returned from Surat and checked into a quarantine centre under Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district a week ago, passed away today.

Brajakrushna Behera, a 31-year-old man of Jaypur village in Nayagarh district was kept under quarantine at Bahadajhola area of Nayagarh district after his arrival from Surat on May 13. The man was applying oil to his body before taking a bath when he suddenly collapsed and died. This is the first death of a quarantinee reported from Nayagarh district.