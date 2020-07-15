Sections
Odisha deploys 130 doctors, 37 OAS, ORS officers in Ganjam to combat coronavirus

A total of 30 Medical Officers have been deployed to Districts Headquarters Hospital (DHH) Ganjam by Health and Family Welfare Department and concerned CDM and PHOs have been asked to deploy the above medical officers in Districts Headquarters Hospital

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bhubaneswar

in view of the rising numbers of Covid-19 positive cases in Ganjam district, a total 100 numbers of Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs)/Homoeopathic Medical Officers (HMOs) have been deployed at different places in the Ganjam district. (ANI photo)

The Odisha government has deployed 130 doctors, 37 OAS (Odisha Administrative Services) and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers in Ganjam District in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.

As per the official statement, in view of the rising numbers of Covid-19 positive cases in Ganjam district, a total 100 numbers of Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs)/Homoeopathic Medical Officers (HMOs) have been deployed at different places in the district for smooth management of Covid duty.

State Government has also deployed 32 ORS (Group-B) officers and 5 Odisha Administrative Service, OAS-A (JB) officers to the Ganjam District to work under the District administration for management of Covid related work.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a high-level meeting on Tuesday reviewed Covid Management in the State and directed officials to strengthen monitoring in the focus districts such as Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Khurda.

The Odisha Government will initiate Plasma Therapy to treat Covid patients from Wednesday at three dedicated Covid Hospitals in the state, the government said in a press release.

Plasma Therapy will be started from today in SUM Hospital, KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. SCB medical College and Hospital, Cuttack will function as the Nodal Centre for Plasma Therapy.

According to the state government, by the next week, Covid-19 testing will be ramped up to 9,000 tests a day from the current capacity of 7,000 tests per day.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 13,737 Covid-19 cases in Odisha including 4,412 active, 9,255 cured/discharged/migrated and 70 deaths.

