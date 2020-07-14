Sections
Odisha: Doctors, paramedics engaged in Covid duty to get daily diet allowance

Collector and controlling authorities have been directed to ensure the implementation of the diet allowance, which will be met out of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:04 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar

The said allowance will be extended in the form of food and no financial incentives in this regard will be claimed/provided, the health department said in a letter. (Pratik Chorge/HT file photo)

The Odisha government on Monday approved daily diet allowance of Rs 240 for doctors and paramedics engaged in government-run Covid-19 hospitals, Covid Health Centres and Covid Care Centres.

“After careful consideration have decided to allow daily diet allowance for the doctors and paramedical staffs engaged in the government-run Covid Care Centres, Covid Health Centres and Covid Hospitals at Rs 240 per doctor and paramedical staff per day. The above diet cost will be met out of CMRF,” the health department said in a letter.

“The daily diet allowance for doctors and paramedical staffs shall be implemented immediately with prospective effect. The controlling Authorities will ensure to provide quality diet to the doctors and paramedical staffs engaged in the above three institutions,” it further read.



The said allowance will be extended in the form of food and no financial incentives in this regard will be claimed/provided, it said.

