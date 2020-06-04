Sections
Home / India News / Odisha: Family attempts suicide after losing son; mother, daughter dead, 2 others critical

Odisha: Family attempts suicide after losing son; mother, daughter dead, 2 others critical

Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector of BTM police station in western Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, said the five family members were traumatised after the youngest son died on Monday. The son succumbed to his injuries at a nursing home after he was injured in a road accident in 2016, Mohanty said.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:58 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Hospital authorities said the mother and daughter died on Thursday morning, a day after the family’s only surviving son (33) had also expired. (HT Archives. Representative image )

A mother (58) and her daughter (30) passed away at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital in Burla, Sambalpur district, Odisha, on Thursday morning four days after five members of a family had allegedly got into a pact and tried to commit suicide in Jharsuguda district, as they were unable to come to terms with the death of their youngest son (22), the police said.

Hospital authorities said the mother and daughter died on Thursday morning, a day after the family’s only surviving son (33) had also expired.

Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector of BTM police station in western Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, said the five family members were traumatised after the youngest son died on Monday. The son succumbed to his injuries at a nursing home after he was injured in a road accident in 2016, Mohanty said.

“The head of the family, an employee of the public sector unit (PSU)-run Mahanadi Coalfields, had died in 2016 after his retirement. The family had spent over Rs 30 lakh on the younger son’s treatment, but unfortunately, he didn’t recover. On Monday, his condition worsened and he was admitted to a nursing home, where he passed away,” the inspector added.



The condition of the other two surviving members of the family is still critical, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome baby boy, name him Ved
Jun 04, 2020 10:58 IST
Khanna doctor couple’s daughter among six test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Ludhiana
Jun 04, 2020 11:00 IST
Hadik Pandya opens up about how he met Natasa Stankovic
Jun 04, 2020 10:57 IST
Fired watchdog says he told Pompeo aides of probe into spending
Jun 04, 2020 10:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.