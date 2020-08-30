Odisha Flood: 17 dead, 1.4 million people affected as situation improves

The SRC said a total of 45 medical and 42 veterinary, 14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services teams and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas to rescue people as 107 roads were cut off and 32 river embankments breached in five districts. (PTI PHOTO.)

The flood situation in Odisha improved considerably on Sunday even as the floodwaters affected 1.4 million people in 20 districts leaving 17 dead.

Among the casualties, was a minor girl of Nayagarh district who was attempting to save her friend from being swept away by the flood water of Brutanga River. Sradhanjali Jani of Takera village was performing the traditional Odia ritual ‘Khudurukuni Osa’ with 3 of her friends in the river when one of them was swept away by the current. The three girls including Sradhanjali jumped into the water, but were swept away by the strong current till they were rescued by a fire brigade team. However, Jani was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

Officials meanwhile said the flood situation is under control as Subarnarekha, Baitarani, Brahmani; Budhabalanga rivers are no longer in spate while the situation in Mahanadi river system will be better by Monday. “As the inflow at Hirakud Dam has gone down, the amount of floodwater of Mahandi received in Mundali head will be 10 lakh cusecs. The floodwater will effectively reduce in coming days in affected districts and by tomorrow the situation is likely to get better,” said special relief commissioner Pradip Jena.

Water resources secretary Anu Garg said Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Baitarani; Brahmani rivers are stable now and flowing below the danger level. Three sluice gates of Rengali dam have been closed and the fourth will be closed soon, said Garg.

The SRC said a total of 45 medical and 42 veterinary, 14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services teams and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas to rescue people as 107 roads were cut off and 32 river embankments breached in five districts.