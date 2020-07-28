Sections
Home / India News / Odisha girl escapes with minor injury as mobile phone explodes during online class

Odisha girl escapes with minor injury as mobile phone explodes during online class

The cause of the explosion is not known, however, mobile phone technicians guess it could be due to a faulty part or overheating of the phone.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:08 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The girl said she was lucky to have escaped with minor burn injuries on her hand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Kendriya Vidyalaya student from Puri district of Odisha escaped with minor injuries when her mobile phone exploded during online classes on Tuesday.

Rupsa Pallai, standard VII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Puri’s Adarshnagar area was taking notes during her online class on her mobile phone when it exploded. She sustained minor burn injuries.

“Luckily, I escaped with minor scalds on my left palm. It could have been worse,” said the girl.

In Odisha, government and private schools have been offering online classes due to the lockdown. Mobile phone technicians said the explosion may have happened due to some defective part of the phone or overheating.



Also Read: Odisha lawyer makes state government nominee of his bank fixed deposits

A recent survey of New Delhi-based National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), conducted across 419 government and private institutes, found that an estimated 90 lakh students in government institutions may not be able to access online education due to electricity problem or the unavailability of the smartphone or the laptop.

The report said that the inability to access online lessons will shrink overall enrolment in higher education institutes by 60 lakh students, to 3.1 crore from 3.7 crore.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt
Jul 28, 2020 23:25 IST
Gambhir visits Ghazipur landfill, AAP questions height reduction claim
Jul 28, 2020 23:25 IST
Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9
Jul 28, 2020 23:25 IST
Boy shoots dead friend after quarrel over payment in Delhi
Jul 28, 2020 23:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.