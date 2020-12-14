Sections
Odisha: Girl’s uncle arrested for killing her, hiding her body

Police said her 21-year-old uncle and his sister-in-law had murdered the minor as she had seen them in a compromising position multiple times

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:17 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Hours after the body of a seven-year-old girl in Odisha’s Balasore district was found near a pond on Monday morning, police said her 21-year-old uncle and his sister-in-law had murdered the minor as she had seen them in a compromising position multiple times.

On Sunday evening, the girl’s family had lodged a police complaint regarding her disappearance. On Monday morning, local people found the girl’s body near a pond.

The police said they have arrested a 21-year-old man, a distant uncle of the girl, with whom she stayed for her education.

“The girl had reportedly seen the man and his sister-in-law in a compromising position several times. They used to bribe her with money. However, the duo was scared the child may reveal their secret so they hatched a plan to get rid of her. On December 11 morning, the man lured his niece out of the house with the promise of making her a cricket bat out of dried coconut stem and then slit her throat at a desolate place. He then buried the body near the pond. There is no evidence to suggest a sexual assault on the girl,” an officer said.

The woman has been detained and would be arrested.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family demanded stringent action against the killers. “I want strict action against those who had killed my child,” said her mother.

