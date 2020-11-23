Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Odisha Governor’s wife dies 21 days after testing positive for Covid-19

Odisha Governor’s wife dies 21 days after testing positive for Covid-19

On November 2, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, his wife Susheela Devi and four members of his family were admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for coronavirus.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Sushila Devi died of Covid-19 Sunday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. (HT PHOTO)

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal’s wife Sushila Devi died Sunday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, 21 days after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Lal took to Twitter to announce the death of his wife. “With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. She was 73.

On November 2, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, his wife Susheela Devi and four members of his family were admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for coronavirus. The Governor had recovered from the infection but his wife eventually succumbed to it.

Born in Hisar of Haryana, Sushila Devi married Prof Lal in July 1964. The couple had 4 daughters and 3 sons. Though wheelchair-bound, she took part in several socio-cultural activities.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi and described her as a very warm and pious person. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed his grief.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation
Nov 23, 2020 11:35 IST
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Nov 23, 2020 11:13 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Nov 23, 2020 10:21 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh government fixes tribal Devgudis to counter Maoists in Bastar region
Nov 23, 2020 11:29 IST
SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation
Nov 23, 2020 11:35 IST
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together into a sea-facing apartment
Nov 23, 2020 11:24 IST
Cyclone Nivar heads towards south coast: Major cyclones in India since 2019
Nov 23, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.