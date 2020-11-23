Odisha Governor’s wife dies 21 days after testing positive for Covid-19

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal’s wife Sushila Devi died Sunday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, 21 days after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Lal took to Twitter to announce the death of his wife. “With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. She was 73.

On November 2, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, his wife Susheela Devi and four members of his family were admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for coronavirus. The Governor had recovered from the infection but his wife eventually succumbed to it.

Born in Hisar of Haryana, Sushila Devi married Prof Lal in July 1964. The couple had 4 daughters and 3 sons. Though wheelchair-bound, she took part in several socio-cultural activities.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi and described her as a very warm and pious person. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed his grief.