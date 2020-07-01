Sections
Odisha govt allows counter sale of liquor from today

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:33 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar

The customers now need to book a time-slot through an online portal for buying alcoholic beverages from the outlets, stated the govt notification. (Parveen Kumar/HT file photo)

The Odisha government has allowed over-the-counter sale of liquor from Wednesday after more than three months of coronavirus lockdown.

“The state government allowed the counter sale of liquor in OFF and ON shops in addition to the ongoing home delivery of these items from July 1,” the notification from the government read.

The customers now need to book a time-slot through an online portal for buying alcoholic beverages from the outlets, stated the govt notification.

The liquor shops were closed since March 22 in the wake of the lockdown. Now, to contain the spread of the virus, the excise licenses have been directed to maintain social distancing norm and take all health safety measures.



