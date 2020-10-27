Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Odisha launches web portal for inter-caste marriages, raises incentive to Rs 2.5 lakh

Odisha launches web portal for inter-caste marriages, raises incentive to Rs 2.5 lakh

The grant would be given only to people marrying for the first time.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:35 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (Arabinda Mahapatra)

To promote inter-caste marriages Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a web portal that would help inter-caste couples get an incentive within 60 days of application.

Launching the Sumangal portal, developed by ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, CM Patnaik also announced hike in the incentive from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Patnaik said such kind of marriages would lead to social harmony.

Also read: Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls

To get the one-time incentive, the marriage should be between upper-caste Hindus and Hindu of scheduled castes. The marriage should be valid as per the law and duly registered under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. One of the spouses should belong to the scheduled castes as defined under Article 341 of the Constitution of India.

The grant would be given only to people marrying for the first time. However in case, the bride is a widow or the bride-groom a widower, they would be eligible for the incentive. Incentive would also be given for the purchase of lands/essential articles for house-hold or for starting a business.

Odisha had last hiked the incentive for inter-caste marriage in August 2017 when it raised it had it from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. At least 17 percent of Odisha’s population are Dalits. Last year, 658 inter-caste marriages had taken place in Odisha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Oct 28, 2020 04:07 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sitharaman take stock of economy as centre
Oct 28, 2020 04:49 IST
‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’
Oct 28, 2020 04:45 IST
Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action
Oct 28, 2020 04:40 IST
EC pulls up Kamal Nath over remark
Oct 28, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.