Odisha makes 14-day home quarantine mandatory for people arriving from UK

passengers with travel history of the UK and those transiting through the airports in the UK within the last 14 days will be required to fill up the Self Declaration Form upon arrival at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports. (ANI Photo/Representative)

As the mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 causes havoc in the United Kingdom, the Odisha government has joined the list of Indian states to enforce mandatory quarantine for those arriving in the state from the UK. The Naveen Patnaik government has issued an order for mandatory 14-day home quarantine for such persons.

Additional chief secretary of health and family welfare, PK Mohapatra, said passengers with travel history of the UK and those transiting through the airports in the UK within the last 14 days will be required to fill up the Self Declaration Form upon arrival at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports. The passengers will be advised to remain in mandatory 14-day home quarantine with self monitoring and periodic monitoring by the Rapid Response Team.

“If any such person is found symptomatic within the quarantine period, RT-PCR test will be conducted. If he/she is tested positive, he/she will be isolated in an institutional isolation facility and advised treatment as per the protocol,” Mohapatra said.

He added that even if a person with travel history of the UK is tested negative, he/she will be advised to complete the 14 days home quarantine period, the letter mentioned.

Also Read: Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions

Several states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka have announced standard operating procedures for quarantining passengers arriving from the UK to these destinations.

Meanwhile, India has temporarily suspended all flight operations between India and the UK till December 31, 2020.