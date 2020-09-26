Odisha man made fake Covid vaccine with ‘top secret’ formula, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday in Odisha’s Bargarh district on charges of manufacturing a dubious vaccine for Covid-19. The authorities raided his premises and seized several vials labelled ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ from his possession. The raid was conducted after the man himself emailed the authorities asking for a licence to sell his product.

Police and drug enforcement officials in western Odisha district of Bargarh arrested 32-year-old Prahallad Bisi after a raid on his premises in Rusuda village. When drug inspectors asked him to reveal the composition of his purported vaccine, he refused, calling it a “top secret”.

“We got to know about his claim when he sent an email asking for a licence to sell the product he calls the vaccine. During the raid, we found several glass vials with stickers of Covid-19 vaccine, some powders and chemical materials,” said Bargarh drug inspector Sasmita Dehury.

Also Read: Odisha Covid-19 cases touch 2 lakh, temporary shutdown in some places

“We have booked him under section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. We are investigating if the man was previously involved in administering any drugs in the locality,” Dehury added.

The accused, who has studied up to class 7, however, had yet not started selling the fake vaccine.

Also Read: Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial

Apart from the fake vaccine, the officials also found some medicines to cure infertility at his premises. Bisi said it fetched him a high price.