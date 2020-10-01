Odisha: Man tries to stab mother in front of Assembly; overpowered

A man threatened to kill his mother by slitting her throat in front of the Odisha Assembly on Thursday while the monsoon session was on. Police personnel posted there were able to overpower him.

Police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said the man from Nayagarh district was taking his mother to a hospital when, all of a sudden, he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab her just outside the security ring of the Assembly. Keeping her at knife-point, the man held some leaflets and uttered names of some ministers and political leaders, alleging corruption.

“While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the mother claimed that the man, in his 30s, has mental health issues. Police officers safely rescued the mother while the man is being sent to the psychiatry department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. There has been no security breach,” said Sarangi.

However, vehicular movement near the Assembly was disrupted for a while due to the incident.