Odisha minor dies by suicide as cops allegedly sit on complaint against stalker

A police officer has been suspended following the death of the girl. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A minor girl in Odisha ended her life by consuming poison after police allegedly did not take any action on her complaint filed against a youth who had molested her and was repeatedly harassing her, the family said Thursday.

The family of the girl in Bhapur area of Dhenkanal district alleged that she took poison on Wednesday night.

Sources said the youth in the village was sexually harassing the minor girl while her farmer parents would be working in the fields. Though the family had lodged a complaint with Bhapur police outpost on July 1, the police allegedly did not take any action.

The family claimed that police inaction emboldened the stalker who kept on harassing the girl.

“The youth used to harass my daughter in our absence. He had also made it impossible for my daughter to walk on the road. She was very upset over repeated harassment,” the victim’s mother alleged.

Dhenkanal’s superintendent of police Anupama James said a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused youth.

“The allegations levelled by the family against the police will be probed and anyone responsible will face action,” said the SP.

The assistant sub inspector in-charge of the police outpost has been suspended