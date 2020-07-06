Sections
Home / India News / Odisha MLA Bishnu Charan Das dies

Odisha MLA Bishnu Charan Das dies

The Dalit MLA had won from Tirtol assembly segment of coastal Jagatsinghpur district in 2019 election.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Bhubaneswar

Das is survived by his wife and son. (Facebook)

Former minister and six-time MLA from Odisha Bishnu Charan Das died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar today, weeks after he suffered a stroke. Das is survived by his wife and son.

The Dalit MLA had won from Tirtol assembly segment of coastal Jagatsinghpur district in 2019. He started his career as a lawyer, but gave up practice and entered politics in 1985, when he contested assembly polls. He won five Assembly elections in a row from Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency.

Made school and mass education minister in 2006, he had to step down in 2007 amid allegations that he directed the officials of his department to increase the marks of his son in high school certificate exam. Das was also a member of Rajya Sabha for a brief period.

Das was the second MLA from Odisha to pass away this year. Last month, BJP MLA from Balasore Madan Mohan Dutta had passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.



