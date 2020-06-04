Sections
Home / India News / Odisha MP and supporters fined for not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms

Odisha MP and supporters fined for not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms

The MP said she had volunteered to pay the fine after acknowledging the concerns expressed on her conduct.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:34 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The minister and most of her supporters were seen not maintaining physical distancing and not wearing masks. (Sourced Photo)

In the first-ever instance of a political functionary being penalised for violating social distancing norms in Odisha, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi and 20 of her supporters had to shell out a penalty of Rs 300 each for not wearing face mask and adhering to social distance norms.

Bhubaneswar commissioner of police Sudhanshu Sarangi said the MP and 20 of her supporters were fined Rs 200 each for not wearing masks and Rs 100 for not keeping a minimum of 1 metre physical distance during the visit to the house of party leader Jagannath Pradhan on Wednesday. In the photo tweeted by the MP, she was seen standing with 30 partymen, with only a couple of them wearing mask. The MP herself did not wear a mask.

The picture on the MP’s Twitter handle drew massive flak with many pointing out that she was setting a wrong example by her act.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



The BJP MP, who took voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2018 before contesting the polls last year, said she had to visit the party leader under very special circumstances. “I fully appreciate & respect people’s concern regarding adherence to Covid-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due,” she tweeted.



On Wednesday, Sarangi had gone to meet Pradhan, who had resigned from the BJP over the announcement of party’s Bhubaneswar district unit president Babu Singh, known to be a staunch supporter of the MP. Pradhan’s resignation was, however, rejected by the party leadership.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

The penalty by the Bhubaneswar MP came on the day chief minister Naveen Patnaik advised people to not step out of their homes unnecessarily and wear masks while going out. “Relaxation of lockdown does not mean coronavirus has disappeared. The month of June is crucial for us. Maintain social distancing and follow the government guidelines to combat Covid-19,” said Patnaik in a video message this evening.

Over the last two months, Odisha police have fined thousands of people for not maintaining social distancing norms and not wearing masks in public. On Thursday, at least 15 boys and girls were detained and fined by Bhubaneswar police for making TikTok videos at IG Park in the city for violating social distancing norms.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha MP and supporters fined for not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms
Jun 04, 2020 21:34 IST
Three criminals nabbed in separate encounters within 12 hours in Noida: Cops
Jun 04, 2020 21:33 IST
Mumbai cop donates blood to help teen undergo heart surgery, wins hearts
Jun 04, 2020 21:31 IST
Noida authority office sanitized after suspect Covid cases
Jun 04, 2020 21:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.