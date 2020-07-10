Sections
Home / India News / Odisha official arrested over sexual harassment allegations

Odisha official arrested over sexual harassment allegations

On Monday, the contractual woman employee had lodged a police complaint against the official alleging that the he was forcing her to have a physical relationship with him.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The officer allegedly threatened the woman to dismiss her when she objected to him sending obscene videos and messages to her on WhatsApp. (Reuters File Photo )

Police in Odisha arrested a 59-year-old senior state government official on Thursday over allegations of sexually harassing a 25-year-old junior.

Mahila police station inspector Banita Maharana said director of AYUSH Mission Bibhu Prasad Sarangi was arrested following prima facie evidence of sending obscene messages to the woman employee.

“We have arrested Sarangi under Section 354 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 67 of the IT act,” said the inspector.

The officer, who is due to retire next year, was interrogated for more than hours after his arrest.



On Monday, the contractual woman employee had lodged a police complaint against Sarangi alleging that the officer was forcing her to have a physical relationship with him.

“He used to ask me to do a video call while bathing. At other times, he asked me to go out with him and have fun without clothes,” the victim said in her first information report (FIR).

Sarangi also allegedly threatened to dismiss her when she objected to him sending obscene videos and messages to her on WhatsApp.

Refuting the allegations, Sarangi filed a counter FIR against the woman claiming, saying he had not sent any videos or messages containing obscene content to her.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google bans these apps for injecting malware, uninstall them right away
Jul 10, 2020 08:08 IST
ICSE, ISC Results 2020: How to check CISCE 10th, 12th results online
Jul 10, 2020 08:08 IST
Parliamentarian among 704 new Covid-19 positive cases; Bihar tally inches closer to 14,000-mark
Jul 10, 2020 08:03 IST
Centre urges SC against direct relief in scam cases
Jul 10, 2020 08:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.