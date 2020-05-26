Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Odisha paediatrician becomes first doctor in the state to contract coronavirus

Odisha paediatrician becomes first doctor in the state to contract coronavirus

The doctor had recently gone to Kendrapara to fetch his wife. She will also be tested for the disease now.

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:08 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The doctor’s contacts are being traced by the health department. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo/Representative use)

In the first-ever case of a doctor getting infected by Covid-19 in Odisha, a paediatrician employed in a government hospital of Cuttack city has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The doctor engaged at the district headquarters hospital, popularly known as the City Hospital, was admitted to the Ashwini Covid Hospital in Cuttack after his tests came out positive. The doctor had recently visited Kendrapara to bring back his wife. His wife will also undergo Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted a team to carry out contact tracing to identify people who came in contact with the doctor.

A few days ago a constable of Odisha police in Bhubaneshwar had tested positive for the disease, becoming the first Covid case in the police force.



So far, a total of 1,517 persons in Odisha have tested positive for the disease.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27 Shramik trains depart from Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.