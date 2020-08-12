Sections
Home / India News / Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark

Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark

The Covid-19 tally in Odisha rose to 50,672 on Wednesday with the highest single-day surge of 1,876 cases.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:20 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Covid-19 tests would be scaled up substantially in the state. (ANI)

As Covid-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 50,000-mark and death toll mounted to 305, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that the state government would increase testing in the coming weeks.

Reviewing the pandemic situation in the state on a day when the Covid-19 tally rose to 50,672 with the highest single-day surge of 1,876 cases, Patnaik asked the district collectors to increase testing at sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres. Similarly, Block Development Officers and officials of panchayati raj institutions have been asked to motivate people to voluntarily come forward for testing.

Director of Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar, Dr Ajay Parida said the state would now start testing about one lakh samples a day. In the last 24 hours, Odisha tested 32,053 samples of which 23,000 samples were tested through rapid antigen method and 8,000 through RT-PCR method. Currently, the state has the capacity to conduct 8,000-10,000 RT-PCR tests per day.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



“Now more emphasis is being laid on rapid antigen tests because you can know the result at the point of care whether one is positive or negative within 4-5 hours. Antigen kits are now available with district hospitals and municipalities. The advantage with rapid antigen kits is that a large number of people can be screened and positive cases can be identified and segregated,” he said.



The chief minister said Odisha is one of the few states in the country which is providing universal care for Covid-19 patients completely free of cost. “From testing to treatment to food, transport, accommodation, everything is provided free of cost, and the objective is that because of financial problems nobody should suffer without getting treatment in Odisha,” Patnaik said.

The chief minister said those Covid positive patients who will be staying in home isolation, would be provided a kit containing dos and don’ts, few basic medicines and a list of telephone numbers of doctors, counsellors/ tele-medicine professionals and government officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Second sero survey results in another week: Jain
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Students held for protesting at DU’s arts faculty
Aug 12, 2020 23:27 IST
‘Forced to work in Covid-19 ward’, nursing student jumps off hostel building in Uttar Pradesh
Aug 12, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.