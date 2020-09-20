Sections
Home / India News / Odisha police arrest man who sacrificed 7-year-old boy to become grandfather

Odisha police arrest man who sacrificed 7-year-old boy to become grandfather

The body of the boy who went missing on September 13, was found near a pond a day later.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:57 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhuaneswar

The accused allegedly sacrificed the boy in the hope that his daughter-in-law could become a mother. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Six days after the body of a 7-year-old boy in coastal Balasore district was found near his home, Odisha police on Sunday arrested a man who had allegedly sacrificed him in the hope that his daughter-in-law could become a mother.

The son of the accused was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime, police said.

Laxmidhar Mallick, a 50-plus man was arrested for the murder last week of a seven-year-old boy of Dhaiansahi village under Khantapara police station area. The boy had gone missing while playing outside his home on September 13. The child’s body and blood-soaked clothes were found near a pond on Monday.

Khantapara police inspector Sanjay Parida said Laxmidhar was stressed over his daughter-in-law not being able to conceive a child even five years after marriage. “He then consulted a local woman who often practised black magic and was said to be possessed by some spirit. The woman reportedly advised him to sacrifice the child of his neighbour,” said the inspector.

Police said last week Laxmidhar lured the boy with a chocolate while he was playing outside his home alone. He then took the boy to a pond and strangled him. When the boy’s body was found the next day, his family lodged an FIR alleging murder.

After investigation, police zeroed in on Laxmidhar and his son Bhagrirathi. During interrogation, Laxmidhar confessed to his crime, police said.

