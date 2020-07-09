Sections
Odisha posts highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 577 new patients

The record surge of 577 new cases came on a day that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar decided to close down its OPD services from July 10 till further notice as 75 Covid-19 cases were detected in the hospital.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:30 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Earlier, the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur town of Ganjam and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre at Cuttack district had shut their OPD departments as many of their patients and doctors tested Covid-19 positive. (HT PHOTO.)

Odisha recorded the highest single-day surge of Covid-19 with 577 new cases as the state continued to post a daily growth rate higher than the national growth rate even as more than 400 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The record surge of 577 new cases came on a day that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar decided to close down its OPD services from July 10 till further notice as 75 Covid-19 cases were detected in the hospital including a faculty member over the last couple of days. AIIMS director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the hospital was facing a shortage of staff as many of the employees had tested positive for the disease and their contacts were in quarantine. Besides, many employees were residing in containment zones and therefore unable to report for duty.

Earlier, the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur town of Ganjam and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre at Cuttack district had shut their OPD departments as many of their patients and doctors tested Covid-19 positive.

Odisha’s Covid-19 scenario continued to be grim as the state’s daily growth rate continued to outpace the national average for about a week. On Thursday, Odisha’s daily growth rate was 5.43 per cent compared to the national growth rate of 3.5 per cent. The state has been reporting around 3,100 cases in the last 7 days.



The sample positivity rate at 9.17 per cent has also overtaken the national average of 7 per cent. The surge in local cases as percentage of total cases continued to be higher than 30 per cent indicated community transmission.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday decided to constitute an expert panel to examine the cause of the Covid-19 deaths. Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das said the expert committee comprising specialist doctors, scientists from the Regional Medical Research Centre, Drugs Controller and Director Medical Education and Training would examine the cause of the deaths.

