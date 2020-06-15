Sections
Home / India News / Odisha received 23% surplus rainfall against normal 79.2% this year: IMD

Odisha received 23% surplus rainfall against normal 79.2% this year: IMD

“Odisha received 97.4 mm rainfall i.e. 23 per cent access rain against normal 79.2 per cent from June 1 to June 15. As many as 15 districts have received access rain, while 10 districts are at normal and rest of the parts are having deficit rainfall in Odisha,” IMD Bhubaneshwar director HR Biswas told ANI.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar

IMD Bhubaneshwar director HR Biswas said, monsoon is strong in Odisha, therefore coastal and interior Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next three days and light to moderate rain will continue in the state. (PTI file photo)

Odisha received 23 per cent surplus rainfall against normal 79.2 per cent between June 1 to June 15 this year, said HR Biswas, IMD Bhubaneshwar director on Monday.

“Odisha received 97.4 mm rainfall i.e. 23 per cent access rain against normal 79.2 per cent from June 1 to June 15. As many as 15 districts have received access rain, while 10 districts are at normal and rest of the parts are having deficit rainfall in Odisha,” Biswas told ANI.

“Light to moderate rainfall has been reported across Odisha and Bargah district recorded highest 125 mm in last 24 hours,” he added.

Biswas said, monsoon is strong in Odisha, therefore coastal and interior Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next three days and light to moderate rain will continue in the state.



“Several districts of Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three days. On 19th, there is a possibility of a small pressure area being formed in the Bay of North Bengal due to this, North Odisha will receive heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19,” he said.

He also added that no warning has been issued for fishermen to venture into the deep sea. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Jun 15, 2020 20:53 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Telangana rules out lockdown reimposition, caps Covid-19 treatment cost at private hospitals and all the latest news
Jun 15, 2020 20:52 IST
US Supreme Court rules gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias
Jun 15, 2020 20:47 IST
Amit Shah visits Delhi hospital, orders CCTV cameras, more canteens for Covid-19 wards
Jun 15, 2020 20:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.