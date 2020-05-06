Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Odisha records second Covid-19 death of 77-year-old man

Odisha records second Covid-19 death of 77-year-old man

The man from Madhusudan Nagar area of Bhubaneswar also had underlying comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease, said health department officials.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:25 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The first death in Odisha due to Covid-19 was reported on April 5 when a 72-year-old man died during treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. (HT photo)

A 77-year-old Odisha man, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 28, died on Tuesday night in a hospital in Bhubaneswar, taking the toll in the state to two, officials said on Wednesday.

The man from Madhusudan Nagar area of Bhubaneswar also had underlying comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease, said health department officials.

He had reportedly been infected with Covid-19 virus from his son, who had earlier been infected.

The first death in Odisha due to Covid-19 was reported on April 5 when a 72-year-old man died during treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.



The man’s swab sample had tested positive a day after his death.

So far, 177 people in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19 and out of which 60 have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
May 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno
May 06, 2020 11:58 IST
Groom rides to MP from UP on bike to get married
May 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Yogi flays oppn for indulging in politics over relief measures
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.