Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Odisha relaxes norms for public transport even as Covid-19 cases surge

Odisha relaxes norms for public transport even as Covid-19 cases surge

Intra-state and city buses can ply with passengers not more than their seating capacity while inter-state buses can ply as per the agreement with neighbouring states.

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:37 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The relaxation for public transport came on the day Odisha reported 67 new cases with the virus spreading to 29 of the 30 districts. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

With Odisha’s Covid-19 cases touching 1363, the state government on Sunday announced a series of relaxations in inter-state and intra-state transportation mainly buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, making it easier for people to travel.

According to the standard operating procedure announced by the state government, intra-state movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, official vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber etc.) have been allowed except in Covid-19 containment zones. Four wheelers and auto rickshaws can take up to two passengers apart from the driver..

Intra-state and city buses can ply with passengers not more than their seating capacity while inter-state buses can ply as per the agreement with neighbouring states. All passengers travelling across the state by any mode of transport will compulsorily have to wear face masks and people with visible symptoms will not be permitted to travel.

However, bus owners said it won’t be possible to ply buses from Monday as most employees are away due to lockdown. “We are yet to discuss with the state government over restarting operations. The final decision will be taken after talks with regional associations,” Odisha Private Bus Owners Association spokesperson Debasish Nayak said.



Similarly, All Odisha Auto-rickshaw Owners Association also expressed displeasure over the government’s decision to not allow more than 2 passengers apart from the driver in auto-rickshaws from tomorrow. “We have lost income for the last 2 months. The government first needs to give us some compensation for the loss of income and also allow more passengers in the auto,” Padman Samal, secretary of the association said.

The relaxation for public transport came on the day Odisha reported 67 new cases with the virus spreading to 29 of the 30 districts. The state has so far reported 1336 cases of which 832 patients are in various Covid-19 hospitals.

The relaxation of the lockdown is expected to result in a surge of cases as people will come in contact with each other. Two days ago, Dr Jayant Panda, spokesperson of the Odisha health and welfare department had said that Odisha’s tally may surpass 10,000 by the end of June due to return of migrant workers from Covid-19 hotspots.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony has 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.