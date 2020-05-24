Odisha relaxes norms for public transport even as Covid-19 cases surge

The relaxation for public transport came on the day Odisha reported 67 new cases with the virus spreading to 29 of the 30 districts. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

With Odisha’s Covid-19 cases touching 1363, the state government on Sunday announced a series of relaxations in inter-state and intra-state transportation mainly buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, making it easier for people to travel.

According to the standard operating procedure announced by the state government, intra-state movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, official vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber etc.) have been allowed except in Covid-19 containment zones. Four wheelers and auto rickshaws can take up to two passengers apart from the driver..

Intra-state and city buses can ply with passengers not more than their seating capacity while inter-state buses can ply as per the agreement with neighbouring states. All passengers travelling across the state by any mode of transport will compulsorily have to wear face masks and people with visible symptoms will not be permitted to travel.

However, bus owners said it won’t be possible to ply buses from Monday as most employees are away due to lockdown. “We are yet to discuss with the state government over restarting operations. The final decision will be taken after talks with regional associations,” Odisha Private Bus Owners Association spokesperson Debasish Nayak said.

Similarly, All Odisha Auto-rickshaw Owners Association also expressed displeasure over the government’s decision to not allow more than 2 passengers apart from the driver in auto-rickshaws from tomorrow. “We have lost income for the last 2 months. The government first needs to give us some compensation for the loss of income and also allow more passengers in the auto,” Padman Samal, secretary of the association said.

The relaxation for public transport came on the day Odisha reported 67 new cases with the virus spreading to 29 of the 30 districts. The state has so far reported 1336 cases of which 832 patients are in various Covid-19 hospitals.

The relaxation of the lockdown is expected to result in a surge of cases as people will come in contact with each other. Two days ago, Dr Jayant Panda, spokesperson of the Odisha health and welfare department had said that Odisha’s tally may surpass 10,000 by the end of June due to return of migrant workers from Covid-19 hotspots.