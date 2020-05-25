Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 103 new Covid-19 cases

Odisha on Monday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 103 new infections including a BJP leader in Deogarh district testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

It was the third time this month that the state reported more than 100 positive cases in a day. With this, Odisha’s tally of Covid-19 infections has gone up to 1,438 with around half these cases in hospitals.

Ganjam district, the Covid epicentre leads with 353 positive cases followed by Jajpur with 240 and Balasore with 133 cases. The virus has so far claimed seven lives in the state.

Of the 103 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Monday, Deogarh district registered the highest number of 22 cases, including a 54-year-old BJP leader, a 38-year-old school teacher and a 46 year-old ASHA worker who was working in a quarantine centre.

The BJP leader’s son had returned from Maharashtra this month and was in home quarantine. Though the son tested negative, the BJP leader tested positive.

The steady rise comes amid increasing incidence of violation of quarantine norms by those people coming back home from other states as well as those in home quarantine.

In Koraput district, a man’s swab samples was found Covid-19 positive soon after he fled home quarantine. The businessman from Visakhapatnam was under home quarantine in Jeypore town but after a few days, he left for Visakhapatnam without informing anyone.

“Our team had visited his place yesterday and again today and as per enquiry conducted by our team from his contacts, he has left for West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh to attend his sister’s death rituals,” said Koraput district collector Madhusudan Mishra.

Congress MLA of Jeypore, Tara Bahinipati, later asked the Vishakhapatnam district collector to get the Covid-19 positive businessman admitted in a local hospital there.

Meanwhile,in two separate incidents, around 500 migrant workers on-board Shramik Special trains from Maharashtra and Gujarat, pulled emergency chains and got down at some places in Odisha.

Around 200 migrants travelling on a Shramik Special train that was on its way to Bokaro (Jharkhand) from Kolhapur (Maharashtra) pulled the emergency chain near Nuagaon station on the Odisha-Jharkhand border and alighted the train.

In another incident, around 300 migrants of Bargarh and Naupada got down at Kantabanji railway station in Bolangir district reportedly after pulling the emergency chain. The train was on its way from Gandhidham in Gujarat to Cuttack.