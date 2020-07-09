Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 577 Covid-19 cases

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar

Total Covid-19 cases in Odisha have now gone up to 11,201. (ANI file photo)

Odisha on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 577 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,201, a health department official said.

The death toll climbed to 52 with four more people succumbing to the disease, he said.

“Regret to inform the demise of four Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the health department said in a statement.

It said three fatalities were reported from Covid-19 hotspot Ganjam and one from Bhadrak district.