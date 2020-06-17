Odisha’s BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta passes away at 62

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta was suffering from several diseases, including kidney problems. (ANI Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta died of a heart attack at a private hospital here on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 62.

The legislator was suffering from several diseases, including kidney problems.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among those who condoled the death.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutta while undergoing treatment. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

“The untimely death of Mangu bhai (Dutta) has left me shocked. He was like a brother to me. I pray to Lord Jagannath to give strength to his family to face this tragic loss. Let the soul rest in peace,” Pradhan tweeted.

