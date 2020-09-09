Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 135,000; shortage of medical staff may worsen situation

Odisha has tested over 2.26 million samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 41,595 were tested on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo. Representative image)

Odisha on Wednesday registered 3,748 new cases and 11 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 135,130 and 580 respectively. The new Covid-19 cases were reported from all 30 districts of the state.

With this, the active cases have mounted to 32,312 while 102,185 people recovered from Covid-19 so far, an official said.

Out of the new cases, 2,210 were found from quarantine centres and the rest 1,538 people were found to be infected during contact tracing, he added.

Khurda district, which also includes the state’s capital Bhubaneswar, added the maximum number of cases (615), and followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (387).

Bhubaneswar, which turned into a Covid-19 hotspot is facing a severe shortage of ICU beds. The city is adding 400 cases on a daily basis. State government data showed that of the 268 ICU beds available, almost all have been occupied though 40% of its ventilator beds are still vacant.

Odisha is also short on trained doctors and paramedical staff that can deal with critical patients. The doctor patient ratio is 1: 2597 whereas it is 1: 1457 nationally. This shortage indicates the state’s difficulty in combating the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the official said that Ganjam district accounted for 213 of the total 580 deaths in Odisha, followed by Khurda (80). The state recorded its highest ever single-day spike of 14 Covid-19 related deaths on August 29.

Odisha has tested over 2.26 million samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 41,595 were tested on Tuesday.

