Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 135,000; shortage of medical staff may worsen situation

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 135,000; shortage of medical staff may worsen situation

Odisha registered 3,748 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday. The new cases were reported from all 30 districts of the state.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha has tested over 2.26 million samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 41,595 were tested on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo. Representative image)

Odisha on Wednesday registered 3,748 new cases and 11 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 135,130 and 580 respectively. The new Covid-19 cases were reported from all 30 districts of the state.

With this, the active cases have mounted to 32,312 while 102,185 people recovered from Covid-19 so far, an official said.

Out of the new cases, 2,210 were found from quarantine centres and the rest 1,538 people were found to be infected during contact tracing, he added.

Khurda district, which also includes the state’s capital Bhubaneswar, added the maximum number of cases (615), and followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (387).



Also read: AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial after unexplained illness

Bhubaneswar, which turned into a Covid-19 hotspot is facing a severe shortage of ICU beds. The city is adding 400 cases on a daily basis. State government data showed that of the 268 ICU beds available, almost all have been occupied though 40% of its ventilator beds are still vacant.

Odisha is also short on trained doctors and paramedical staff that can deal with critical patients. The doctor patient ratio is 1: 2597 whereas it is 1: 1457 nationally. This shortage indicates the state’s difficulty in combating the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the official said that Ganjam district accounted for 213 of the total 580 deaths in Odisha, followed by Khurda (80). The state recorded its highest ever single-day spike of 14 Covid-19 related deaths on August 29.

Odisha has tested over 2.26 million samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 41,595 were tested on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Sep 09, 2020 12:40 IST
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 13:52 IST
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Sep 09, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Mumbai University final year exams schedule released, to be conducted online in MCQ format
Sep 09, 2020 14:22 IST
Aged man bludgeoned to death with grinding stone in Prayagraj district
Sep 09, 2020 14:17 IST
Uniform in Rajasthan government schools to change again
Sep 09, 2020 14:16 IST
JD-U’s Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
Sep 09, 2020 14:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.