Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; 3,384 new cases

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 90,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 3,384 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 448 as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.

3,384 new Covid-19 positive cases, 3,343 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 90,986 including 27,672 active cases, 62,813 recoveries and 448 deaths.

“Regret to inform the demise of seven #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Ganjam accounted for 183 of the 448 Covid-19 deaths reported in Odisha so far, followed by 57 in Khurda district, an official of the state health department said.

Of the fresh cases, 2,128 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

The state had registered its previous highest-single day spike of 3,371 new cases on Wednesday.

Odisha has so far tested 15,53,257 samples for Covid-19, including 68,090 on Wednesday, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)