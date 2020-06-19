Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Odisha's Covid-19 tally nears 5,000; 165 new cases reported

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000; 165 new cases reported

“165 new cases of #COVID19 recorded in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4677 out of which 1519 cases are active,” the state Health Department tweeted.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneshwar

The number of active cases in the state stand at 1,519. (ANI file photo)

165 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,677, informed the state Health Department on Friday.

Of these, the number of active cases stands at 1,519.

