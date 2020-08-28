Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rises to 94,668; death toll mounts to 456

The death toll mounted to 456 as eight more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally on Friday rose to 94,668 with the highest single-day spike of 3,682 fresh cases.

“Regret to inform the demise of eight #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Ganjam accounted for 185 of the 456 Covid-19 deaths reported in Odisha so far, followed by 59 in Khurda district, Of the fresh cases, 2,241 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,441 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, an official said, according to PTI.

The state had registered its previous highest-single day spike of 3,384 new cases on Thursday.

Odisha has 28,836 active cases at present, while 65,323 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far tested 16,12,097 samples for Covid-19, including 58,840 on Thursday, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)