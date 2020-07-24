Odisha’s road accident fatalities declined by 65 per cent during lockdown

After implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act since September 1, road accidents and fatalities in the state have started declining. (HT PHOTO.)

The Covid-19 pandemic has managed to bring down the number of casualties due to road accidents in Odisha by 65% in the lockdown period of March 14 to May 31.

State commerce and transport department officials said during the lockdown period, 384 people died and 722 people were injured in 836 road accidents. During the corresponding period of 2019, 1,087 people had died and 2,175 people were injured in 2,107 number of road accidents.

During the month of April this year, the number of deaths was 118 in 231 accidents, while it was 458 in 877 accidents in April 2019. In May, the number of deaths was 243 in 551 accidents, against 494 in 953 accidents for the month of May 2019.

Officials said the decline in road fatalities was significant as Odisha’s fatality rate (death per 100 accidents) of 47 was higher than the national average. As per the National Crime Records Bureau-2018 figures, Odisha had topped the country for registering the highest rate of hit and run cases. In 2018, 5,581 people were killed in 5,234 road accidents against 4,610 deaths reported in the state in 2017.

After implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act since September 1, road accidents and fatalities in the state have started declining.