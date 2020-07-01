Odisha to continue with weekend shutdown in 10 districts; schools, colleges will remain closed till Aug 31

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced Unlock 2.0 on Wednesday in a bid to open up commercial activities to revive the economy amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak while persisting with total weekend shutdowns in 10 worst-hit districts in the state during July.

Odisha has reported 7,316 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

Odisha chief secretary (CS) Asit Kumar Tripathy said 10 districts --- Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Jharsuguda -- have been classified under the Zone-1 category, where total shutdown would be in place on all Saturdays and Sundays during July, as they have accounted for 63% of the 7,316 positive cases in the state.

Odisha reported 251 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday midnight, including 102 from the coastal Ganjam district alone.

The state has recorded 26 Covid-19 related deaths and nine people, who were found to be infected by the virus, succumbed to their comorbid conditions.

On Tuesday, a deputy general manager (57) of the public sector undertaking (PSU), National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), in Angul district died of Covid-19, said Angul collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty. The official was undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Burla in Sambalpur district. His wife, a lecturer with the Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla, has also tested Covid-19 positive. Later, 15 employees of Nalco, who had come in contact with the deceased official, were put under home quarantine, while the technical university, where the official’s wife worked, has been sealed for the next seven days.

In Ganjam district, a man (52), who had tested Covid-19 positive, died during treatment. However, health officials put his death under the non-Covid-19 category, as he was suffering from lung cancer.

“Local administrations in Zone-I districts have beer empowered to stop inter-district public and private transport movement. Offices and business establishments can be closed by the local authorities,” Tripathy said.

“Additional restrictions are required to be imposed on the mobility of people and congregations in a bid to contain the pandemic,” he added.

The night curfew would be in place between 9pm and 5am, the CS said.

The state government also announced that all schools, colleges, and other educations would be shut till August 31.

Restrictions will continue on certain activities as it had been during Unlock 1.0.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, theatres, and assembly halls will continue to remain shut.

No social, cultural, and political congregation will be allowed during Unlock 2.0. International flights will remain suspended except those allowed by the Centre.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate as per the norms of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Restaurant services will be open for only in-house guests, as per older norms.

All government departments and subordinate offices would operate with 50% of their strength, including Group-A officers, during July because of the spike in the Covid-19 positive cases, the CS added.

In Ganjam district, the local administration said those planning to get married have to take special permission from the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

First information reports (FIRs) would be filed against priests, who preside over marriage rituals without prior permission, the officials warned.