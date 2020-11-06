Sections
Home / India News / Odisha: Two-day joint coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ begins

The main purpose of the exercise is to carry out the exercise on the coast of Paradip this year, just like every year after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

A two-day joint coastal security exercise, “Sagar Kavach” was launched at Paradip Coast here on Thursday.

The exercise is being carried out by a joint effort of the state of Odisha and West Bengal governments. More than 10 such departments, including the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, the Odisha Police, the local fishermen, the forest department, and the port marine department, have joined the joint exercise.

The exercise is being carried out to prevent a repeat of the Mumbai attacks by sea.

It will run for two days, with red and green forces being formed to infiltrate and prevent attacks. This year for coastal security the exercise was named “Sagar Kavach”.

