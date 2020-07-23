Sections
Home / India News / Odisha village renamed after popular folk song Rangabati to honour lyricist

Odisha village renamed after popular folk song Rangabati to honour lyricist

Mitrabhanu Gauntia, 77, was selected for the Padma Shri early this year. He has been conferred with the Odisha State Sangeet Natak Academy Award and Akashvani National Award for music and also honoured by Sambalpur University for his writings. He has written over 1000 songs.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 01:54 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, HIndustan Times Bhubaneswar

Mitrabhanu Gauntia was selected for the Padma Shri early this year. (@swagatpadhi19/Twitter Photo )

The Odisha government on Wednesday renamed Bilung village in Bamra block of Odisha’s Sambalpur district Rangabati Bilung after a popular folk song Rangabati to honour the songwriter Mitrabhanu Gauntia.

The village, where the lyricist was born, was renamed after getting ministry of home affair’s no-objection.

Rangabati, a peppy folk number, is the most popular song in Odisha in the Sambalpuri dialect. Apart from being played at wedding, and cultural events, political parties also use it during their campaigns The song’s lyrics, a playful banter between between a boy and girl, celebrate the girl’s charms as well as their love.

Gauntia, 77, was selected for the Padma Shri early this year. He has been conferred with the Odisha State Sangeet Natak Academy Award and Akashvani National Award for music and also honoured by Sambalpur University for his writings. He has written over 1000 songs.



“I am happy that the village was renamed as Rangabati Bilung. We had been demanding this since 2004,” said Gauntia.

The song was first recorded for AIR, Sambalpur, in 1975-76 but released in 1979 by Indian Record Mfg. Co(INRECO) in 45 rpm vinyl format. The foot-tapping Sambalpuri love duet composed by Prabhudutta Pradhan and sung by Jitendriya Haripal and Krishna Patel, became a rage in Odisha, undivided Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh a few years after its release.

In 2007, the song was played for Odisha’s Republic Day Tableau and in December 2010, the it was played during the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Cuttack.

In June 2012, the state culture department held a three-day Rangabati Utsav, a festival of dance and music of western Odisha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google to approach CCI for approval on Rs 33,737 crore deal with Jio Platforms
Jul 23, 2020 02:14 IST
Chandigarh mulls allowing nursing homes in residential areas
Jul 23, 2020 02:04 IST
Covid-19 antibodies fade rapidly, raising risk of lost immunity
Jul 23, 2020 02:03 IST
Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27
Jul 23, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.