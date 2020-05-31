Sections
Home / India News / Odisha warns farmers to be ready for locust attacks beginning June

Odisha warns farmers to be ready for locust attacks beginning June

He said farmers residing close to Chhattisgarh, have been asked to remain alert and take immediate steps like spraying 5% Neem Seed Kernel Extract 200 litres per acre of crops and vegetation after sunset as a precautionary measure.

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:15 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

India is currently, seeing the worst locust attack in over 7 decades as locust swarms from Pakistan now threaten to devastate crops and vegetables over thousands of hectares in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.Photo:-HT

With farmers in states like Rajasthan battling swarms of locusts invading their farmlands, the Odisha government on Sunday asked its farmers to get ready for a similar attack in June.

“As informed by the Centre, the locust swarm will invade western Odisha districts like Bargarh and Sambalpur in June and cause extensive damage to trees and other vegetable plantations. Adequate steps will be taken to create awareness among farmers and soon a SOP will be issued. The movement of locusts will be monitored at district and block levels,” Dean of the Odisha University of Agriculture Technology, Lalit Mohan Gadnayak said.

“It has been decided that a team of entomologists of the OUAT and the Central Rice Research Institute at Bidyadharpur in Cuttack will be formed. The team will issue the SOP for farmers to save their crops,” he said.

Gadnayak, however, said the locusts will leave the state with the onset of rain.



He said farmers residing close to Chhattisgarh, have been asked to remain alert and take immediate steps like spraying 5% Neem Seed Kernel Extract 200 litres per acre of crops and vegetation after sunset as a precautionary measure.

If farmers spot locusts swarming towards their farmland, steps like beating utensils can be taken in order to stop the swarms. Since locusts stop movement and settle on vegetation after dusk, farmers can hit branches of trees and crops to remove the locusts, collect and dispose of them by setting fire to the pests at a safe place.

India is currently, seeing the worst locust attack in over 7 decades as locust swarms from Pakistan now threaten to devastate crops and vegetables over thousands of hectares in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan is now the most affected state.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper that devour everything in their path. As per entomologists, the current swarm of locusts contains immature locusts that could gorge on the crops before getting ready for mating.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Applicants to get driving licences on same day in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 02:15 IST
Haryana: No curbs on interstate movement from today
Jun 01, 2020 02:10 IST
Captain Amarinder Singh lauds wheat procurement of 128 lakh tonnes amid lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 02:11 IST
Medical students urge CM to roll back MBBS fee hike in Punjab
Jun 01, 2020 02:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.