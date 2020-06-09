Odisha warns of disciplinary action against employees not wearing masks in office

the Odisha government said any of its employees found not wearing mask during officer hours would face charges of official indiscipline. (REUTERS)

With Covid-19 cases going up steadily in Odisha, the state government said any of its employees found not wearing mask during officer hours would face charges of official indiscipline.

As the number of Covid-19 cases touched 3,140 on Tuesday, the General Administration & Public Grievance department in an advisory for the government employees said ‘Social Distancing’ has to be meticulously enforced in all the government departments to restrain the spread of Covid-19. Not more than 4 persons would not be allowed in the lift and inside the lift, the persons have to stand facing the walls of the lift and not face each other, the government said.

“All the employees inside the office premises are required to wear mask compulsorily, for the entire period of their stay in office. Wilful deviation from the instructions shall be construed to be an official indiscipline. 2. The principle of Social Distancing of two metres between two persons is required to be strictly maintained at all times in the office, such as discussing, standing, waiting etc. inside the premises,” the order said.

The order also said employees need to ensure frequent hand washing (for minimum 20 seconds) during the office hours, especially after the use of washrooms.

“Proper sanitisation of the Office buildings common space should be done at regular intervals. Adequate cleaning and sanitation materials are to be procured by the respective office establishment. All the rooms of the offices, stairs, washrooms etc. are to be cleaned /sanitized regularly. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) would be done in office premises and in common areas. The interiors of the vehicles including steering handles would also be disinfected using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution/ spray,” said the order.