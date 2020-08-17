Sections
Home / India News / Odisha woman booked on charges of beating 15-month-old son, mother-in-law as video goes viral

Odisha woman booked on charges of beating 15-month-old son, mother-in-law as video goes viral

The video clip, posted on social media by the woman’s husband Chakradhar Nayak, showed Rojalin kicking her son after tying up his hands and legs.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 07:07 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

A woman from Odisha’s Puri is seen kicking her 15-month-old son in this CCTV footage. She has been booked on charges of beating her son and mother-in-law, police said. (HT Photo)

Police in Odisha’s Puri district have booked a woman on charges of beating her 15-month-old son and mother-in-law after CCTV footage of the thrashings went viral on social media.

Akhileswar Singh, Puri’s superintendent of police, said they have lodged a case against Rojalin Nayak after the CCTV footage of her beating her son as well as her mother-in-law was submitted by her husband before the police.

“The CCTV footage is of last month in which the woman is seen kicking the child. She has also thrashed her mother-in-law. We would arrest her,” Singh said. The Puri Child Welfare Committee has also taken cognisance of the case.

The video clip, posted on social media by the woman’s husband Chakradhar Nayak, showed Rojalin kicking her son after tying up his hands and legs. Nayak, who runs a small shop in Bhubaneswar, had installed CCTV cameras in his house following complaints that his wife used to beat up his old parents.



“My wife used to harass my old parents. She used to thrash my son too. Finding no other way I installed CCTV cameras in my house,” said Nayak, who alleged that police initially did not take action on his complaint.

However, the woman has alleged that her husband is neither taking care of her nor providing her food.

