Odisha woman cop praised by superstar Chiranjeevi for going beyond the call of duty

Telegu superstar Chiranjeevi praised Shubhshree Nayak, the sub-inspector with the Malkangiri police station, for her efforts. (SOURCED)

Telegu superstar Chiranjeevi has praised a woman police official in Odisha’s Malkangiri district for helping out a destitute woman.

The video of Shubhshree Nayak, the sub-inspector with the Malkangiri police station, feeding the woman on the street during lockdown had gone viral last month.

The sub-inspector had fed several other poor tribals and elderly during the course of her duty. In the video, the sub-inspector was also seen teaching an old woman how to wear a mask.

“Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world #HappyMothersDay,” he tweeted on Mother’s Day along with the video of Nayak feeding the woman.

Chiranjeevi said he also called up the sub-inspector to thank her for her compassionate act of feeding destitute during the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Often slammed for their alleged highhandedness, police personnel in Odisha have turned a new leaf during the coronavirus pandemic showing exemplary dedication and going the extra mile to help people.

Last month, the photo of sub-inspector Barsha Mohanty of women’s police station in Cuttack feeding a woman on the road had also gone viral on social media.

Gouri Behera, a woman home guard in Pipili police station of Puri district, reported for duty a day after cremating her daughter last month. He daughter had succumbed to cancer.

Constable Sanjukta Patra in Deogarh district has been reporting for duty at Barkote police station since April 9, just 3 days after she was discharged from hospital after an operation on her spinal cord.