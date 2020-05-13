Odisha woman in quarantine delivers twins, one newborn dies

It is not known if the infant who died had coronavirus disease or not. (HT Photo/Representative)

A 32-year-old Odisha woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Surat, gave birth to twins at a medical college and hospital at Berhampur town on Wednesday.

Doctors in Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati medical college and hospital said the woman tested positive after she arrived at Berhampur from Surat. After she tested positive for Covid-19, she was kept at Covid hospital at Sitalapalli area on the outskrit of Berhampur.

“This morning due to labor pain, she was immediately shifted to the isolation ward of the medical college, where she gave birth to a boy and a girl. While the girl was around 2 kg, the boy weighed around 900 grams. A couple of hours later, the newborn boy died, but the mother and the daughter are stable,” said prof Ashok Behera, head of the gynaecology and obstetrics department of the medical college.

The doctors said the newborn boy probably died as it was underweight. However, it is not known if the newborn was Covid positive. The woman and her newborn daughter are however doing fine.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old woman in Ganjam district kept in a quarantine centre after her return from Surat had delivered a baby boy. Santoshini Pradhan along with husband Driver Pradhan has been staying at the institutional quarantine in Mardakota Harihar High School under Beguniapada block since May 6 after the couple’s return from Surat. Santoshini underwent labour on Tuesday afternoon and gave birth to the baby boy at the quarantine centre. The woman and her newborn have been admitted to a hospital.

On Monday, another woman under quarantine in the Kodala block in Ganjam gave birth to a boy in a community health centre. The woman had returned from Surat along with her husband.

Meanwhile, the women and child development department, has asked the district collectors to assess all pregnant and nursing women at the quarantine centres for their nutritional vulnerabilities and counsel them on staying, taking rest and micronutrient supplements.