Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Odisha woman in quarantine delivers twins, one newborn dies

Odisha woman in quarantine delivers twins, one newborn dies

The government has asked officials to asses the condition of all pregnant and nursing woman at the quarantine centres in the state.

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:39 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

It is not known if the infant who died had coronavirus disease or not. (HT Photo/Representative)

A 32-year-old Odisha woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Surat, gave birth to twins at a medical college and hospital at Berhampur town on Wednesday.

Doctors in Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati medical college and hospital said the woman tested positive after she arrived at Berhampur from Surat. After she tested positive for Covid-19, she was kept at Covid hospital at Sitalapalli area on the outskrit of Berhampur.

“This morning due to labor pain, she was immediately shifted to the isolation ward of the medical college, where she gave birth to a boy and a girl. While the girl was around 2 kg, the boy weighed around 900 grams. A couple of hours later, the newborn boy died, but the mother and the daughter are stable,” said prof Ashok Behera, head of the gynaecology and obstetrics department of the medical college.

The doctors said the newborn boy probably died as it was underweight. However, it is not known if the newborn was Covid positive. The woman and her newborn daughter are however doing fine.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old woman in Ganjam district kept in a quarantine centre after her return from Surat had delivered a baby boy. Santoshini Pradhan along with husband Driver Pradhan has been staying at the institutional quarantine in Mardakota Harihar High School under Beguniapada block since May 6 after the couple’s return from Surat. Santoshini underwent labour on Tuesday afternoon and gave birth to the baby boy at the quarantine centre. The woman and her newborn have been admitted to a hospital.

On Monday, another woman under quarantine in the Kodala block in Ganjam gave birth to a boy in a community health centre. The woman had returned from Surat along with her husband.

Meanwhile, the women and child development department, has asked the district collectors to assess all pregnant and nursing women at the quarantine centres for their nutritional vulnerabilities and counsel them on staying, taking rest and micronutrient supplements.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali
May 14, 2020 01:10 IST
Rs 20-lakh cr central package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry
May 14, 2020 01:09 IST
Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices
May 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers
May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.