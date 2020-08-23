Sections
Odisha woman strangles infant daughter, attempts suicide

Odisha woman strangles infant daughter, attempts suicide

Police said the woman used to have frequent fights with her husband as she insisted on living away from her in-laws.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 09:17 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The police have registered a case against the woman for allegedly killing her child. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman attempted suicide in Odisha’s Ganjam district after killing her 19-month-old daughter because her husband rejected her suggestion to stay separately from her in-laws, police said.

Police said the Sabitri Gouda, wife of Kulamani Gouda from Bhiwanipur village in Ganjam district used to have frequent fights with her husband as she insisted on living away from her in-laws.

Sadar police station inspector Santoshini Oram said the couple had been married for two and a half years. But just weeks after her marriage, Sabitri started pestering Kulamani for staying away from the family. Kulamani, who worked as a mason, ignored her demand. After the birth of their daughter last year, Sabitri kept on pressuring her husband to take up separate accommodation for them which led to frequent quarrels.

On Friday morning, when Kulamani and other family members had gone to their farmland Sabitri allegedly strangled her daughter.



“When Kulamani and others returned home at noon only they found Sabitri sobbing with her daughter lying close to her. She confessed to her crime. When she attempted to end her life by slitting her wrist, the family members rescued her and informed the police. A case of murder case has been registered against Sabitri,” said the inspector.

