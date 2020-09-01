Of 43 million Covid-19 tests in India, 12 million conducted in last 2 weeks: Govt

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon(E) in Mumbai on Monday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India has tested more than 12 million samples for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last two weeks keeping in line with its “test, track, treat” strategy to prevent the virus from spreading, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,016,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s data. The country crossed the milestone of conducting one million tests daily on August 21.

In all, the country has conducted 43.3 million tests since January 22 when Covid-19 testing started with one lab at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) National Institute of Virology in Pune.

As experts have suggested that aggressive testing is crucial to control the outbreak, states and Union territories are progressively increasing their testing capacity.

The health ministry said in a statement Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are among others contributing the maximum to the overall number of test. “These three states account for nearly 34% of the total testing,” the ministry said.

“22 States/UTs have better TPM than the National Average. Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting a maximum number of tests in a day,” it added.

There has also been sustained growth in the average weekly numbers of tests. The weekly average tests have multiplied by more than four times since the first week of January 2020, the government stated.

The health ministry credited the “expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country” for the substantial boost. “The tests per million (TPM) have also seen a sharp increase to 31,394,” it added.

As of Tuesday, there were 3,691,166 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country after registering nearly 80,000 infections for two days in a row. Of them, 785,996 were active cases while 2,839,882 people have recovered from the infection. The toll from the disease has climbed to 65,288.