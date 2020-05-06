‘Of course, we’ll share it with the world’: Israel’s ambassador to India on Covid-19 breakthrough

Sections
Israel’s ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Wednesday reacted to reports of Israel’s breakthrough on Covid-19 antibodies. Commenting on the status of Covid-19 clinical trials, Malka said...

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka (ANI)

Israel’s ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Wednesday reacted to reports of Israel’s breakthrough on Covid-19 antibodies. Commenting on the status of Covid-19 clinical trials, Malka said he is awaiting details on the same, news agency ANI reported.

“The processes are not finalised, we are at an advanced stage, yes, of course, we will share it with the world,” Malka told reporters.

Malka also said that the coronavirus crisis has brought India and Israel closer.

“Both countries are sharing their best practices in combating Covid-19 and facilitating new processes,” the envoy added.



Malka’s comments came a day after Israel’s Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett, said scientists at the country’s top biological research institute have made a “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to tackle Covid-19.

“I am proud of the institute staff for this terrific breakthrough,” Bennett said, adding that “their creativity and the Jewish mind brought about this amazing achievement”.

Israel’s Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) is supervised by the Prime Minister’s Office and mandated to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. Bennet visited the labs at the institute on Monday and was shown the “antibody that attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralize it within the bodies of those ill”, a statement from his office said.

The statement added that the antibody’s development had been completed and that the institute was in the process of patenting it.

“In the next stage, researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale,” the statement stated.

