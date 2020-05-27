Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India

Churu, known as the gateway to the Thar desert, was matched by Jacobabad in Pakistan as the hottest place on Earth on Tuesday. (HT photo/ Rahul Raut)

Out of the 15 hottest cities in the world in the last 24 hours, 10 were in India with the others in neighbouring Pakistan, according to weather monitoring website El Dorado.

Rajasthan’s Churu, about 20km north of state capital of Jaipur, recorded the country’s highest temperature of 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Churu, known as the gateway to the Thar desert, was matched by Jacobabad in Pakistan as the hottest place on Earth on Tuesday.

Bikaner, Ganganagar and Pilani were the three other cities from Rajasthan which were on that list.

Also read: No homes, and now this heat: No respite for migrant workers in Ludhiana

Two cities were from Uttar Pradesh and two from Maharashtra.

UP’s Banda and Hisar in Haryana also recorded extreme temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The others in the list of hottest cities were New Delhi at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Bikaner at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar at 47 degrees Celsius, Jhansi at 47 degrees Celsius, Pilani at 46.9 degrees Celsius, Nagpur Sonegaon at 46.8 degrees Celsius and Akola 46.5 degrees Celsius—both in Maharashtra.

Churu recorded the second-highest temperature in May in the last 10 years. Before this, Churu had recorded a temperature of 50.2 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, according to the local weather bureau.

Churu has witnessed severe heat conditions since May 22 when the highest temperature recorded in the town was 46.6 degrees Celcius. After that it has been increasing every day—it was 46.6 on May 23, 47.4 on May 24 and 47.5 on May 25, the met office said.

Two other towns in the state also recorded temperatures beyond 45 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Kota and Jaisalmer was 46 degrees, the weather report said.

Heatwave conditions in isolated places in Kota and Bundi in eastern Rajasthan and in Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar in the western part of the state has been forecast.