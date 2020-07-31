Sections
Home / India News / ‘Officially informed that I’m a free man’: People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone released from house detention

‘Officially informed that I’m a free man’: People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone released from house detention

He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sajad Lone has been released from house detention. (Twitter)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration released People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone from house detention on Friday.

He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane in February last year.

“Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon,” he tweeted after being released.

Lone was released from custody on February 5 but was put under house arrest.



Lone was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government - under the BJP quota - in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir; however, once he opposed the revocation of Article 370, he was also held along with some other senior leaders of People’s Conference.

A total of 13 leaders were released from detention in January this year, while five leaders had been released in December last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Focussed on digitising MSMEs in India, on-boarding more sellers: Amazon
Jul 31, 2020 14:18 IST
Ansal Properties posts Rs 210 cr loss in 4th quarter of FY20
Jul 31, 2020 14:18 IST
On Australian HC’s South China Sea remark, comeback from China
Jul 31, 2020 14:18 IST
‘Classic case of slander: BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation
Jul 31, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.