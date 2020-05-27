Sections
Home / India News / Oil India reports blow out at well in Assam, at least 25 families evacuated

Oil India reports blow out at well in Assam, at least 25 families evacuated

Guwahati: Oil India Limited (OIL) authorities in Assam’s Tinsukia district shifted at least 25 families to safety after a natural gas producing well reported a blowout on Wednesday morning.An...

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:39 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: Oil India Limited (OIL) authorities in Assam’s Tinsukia district shifted at least 25 families to safety after a natural gas producing well reported a blowout on Wednesday morning.

An OIL press statement said that blowout occurred at the Baghjan-5 well at 10.30am. A blowout is the uncontrolled release of crude oil or gas from a well when pressure control systems fail.

The well suddenly became very active while the operation was on, the statement added.

“As a consequence, the ongoing operations had to be immediately suspended and the well started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner. All efforts have been made to mobilise men and equipment at the site so that the well can be brought under control,” it said.



The blowout happened while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.

Earlier, the well was producing around one lakh standard cubic metre per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres.

“All arrangements are being made now to bring the well under control. Water spraying and all adequate safety measures including installing a blow out preventer (BOP) is being done,” the statement added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:53 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.