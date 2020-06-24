Sections
Ola to provide protective screens, fumigation for partner autorickshaws

Under the RideSafeIndia initiative, no extra charge would be levied on partner autos, it said. “With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and passengers are assured of a comfortable and safe ride,” the company said.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

As part of its RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola has enhanced cleanliness protocols, implemented vehicle sanitisation practices and incorporated technological advancements, for Ola Autos at no extra charge, said the statement. (AP)

Ride hailing app Ola said that auto rickshaws on its platform will undergo mandatory fumigation in every 48 hours and protective screens would be installed between driver and passenger sections as safeguards against Covid-19.

All Autos on the Ola platform will undergo mandatory fumigation every 48 hours at more than 100 fumigation centres across the country. In Delhi, there are 15 such centres and the number will go up in coming days, Ola said in a statement.

All Ola Autos on the platform will be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver-partner and passenger section as an additional layer of protection to ensure physical separation," it said.

Ola is committed to investing in this category and ensuring the hygiene protocols and screens are being used across more than 120 cities where Ola Autos operate, it said. As part of its RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola has enhanced cleanliness protocols, implemented vehicle sanitisation practices and incorporated technological advancements, for Ola Autos at no extra charge, said the statement.



Ola’s proprietary selfie authentication technology will also ensure that driver-partners are wearing masks while serving on the platform. Ola Autos also enable drivers to follow social distancing as they do not have to come in proximity to crowds at demand hotspots or auto-stands, it said.

All Ola Auto drivers are equipped with hygiene kits consisting of masks, sanitisers and cleaning equipment. To ensure highest standards of hygiene and safety on every ride, all autos are fumigated thrice a week, it said. A flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced to allow either party to cancel the ride if the other is not adhering to the guidelines, it said.

Complying with state government regulations, Ola Autos operate with no more than one driver and two passengers, it added.

