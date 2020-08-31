Sections
Home / India News / Ola, Uber drivers across NCR threaten strike from September 1: All you need to know

Ola, Uber drivers across NCR threaten strike from September 1: All you need to know

Around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve our problems, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to a large number of commuters (Hindustan Times)

Drivers working with mobility platforms Ola and Uber have threatened to go on strike in Delhi-NCR from September 1 in support of their various demands like fare hike and extension of moratorium on repayment of loans. With government buses accommodating fewer passengers and the Delhi Metro services yet to resume, the strike could affect travel for thousands of citizens across the NCR.

Around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve our problems, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to a large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and buses are running at reduced capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Know about the various demands of the drivers:



•The cab drivers have demanded extension of moratorium on loan payments till December 31, fare hike, increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by the drivers.



•The drivers have also demanded that cab aggregators raise their fare and commission and share taxes paid by them while travelling between Delhi and National Capital (Region) destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

•Gill said the road tax payment relaxation should also be extended till December 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Aug 31, 2020 14:05 IST
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Aug 31, 2020 13:17 IST
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Aug 31, 2020 14:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Aug 31, 2020 13:40 IST

latest news

Ashu Sehrawat is inspiring the youth of modern India
Aug 31, 2020 14:16 IST
DGCA extends suspension of international flight operations till September 30
Aug 31, 2020 14:09 IST
3 Palghar cops who watched mob kill 3 men including 70-yr-old seer sacked
Aug 31, 2020 14:05 IST
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Aug 31, 2020 14:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.